May 20th 2023, Saturday
New Microtel Inn & Suites open in Macedon

by WayneTimes.com
May 20, 2023

Indus Hospitality Group, a hospitality development, ownership and management company based in Rochester NY, today announced the opening of a new Microtel Inn & Suites hotel at 350 State Route 31, Macedon NY 14502.

Located in the heart of historic Macedon NY, the 71-room pet friendly hotel features a modern design and offers guests single, double and suite accommodations.

 Property highlights include complimentary continental breakfast, high speed internet access, state of the art fitness center, on site guest laundry and outdoor fire pit. Guestrooms feature microwaves, mini refrigerators, coffee makers, 55-inch flat screen TVs with access to your own streaming services.

“It gives us great pleasure to be able to bring modern, quality and affordable lodging accommodations to the Macedon community and we look forward to welcoming travelers to the area’s newest hotel,” said Jett Mehta, President & CEO of Indus Hospitality Group.

 The Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Macedon opened on May 3, 2023, and is expected to add more than 20 jobs to the Macedon community.

