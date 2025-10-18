New programs offered by BOCES as joint effort at Marion and North Rose schools

As a way to provide access to opportunities and support student needs, multiple new, exciting programs have been established in collaboration with component districts in the Wayne-Finger Lakes Region for the 2025-2026 school year.

At Marion Central School District, the new Agripath Program is a partnership with W-FL BOCES that offers instruction based in agriculture that’s open to students in other Wayne County districts. This first-year program offers full-day and hands-on instruction for freshmen that fulfill graduation requirements with studies related to agriculture and outdoors education.

Currently, students from a neighboring district enrolled in the Agripath program and Marion officials are excited about the start with an optimistic outlook for growth as word of the new program spreads.

“Students from all over Wayne County now have access to hands-on, career-focused education during their ninth grade academic year,” said Marion Principal Shane Dehn. “Class sizes are smaller than typical and many of the course curriculums have been adjusted to tailor to students that are interested in agricultural topics. What started as an idea has blossomed into an emerging program that can improve the educational experience for the youth of Wayne County.”

The Intro to Ag course allows students to explore a general overview of the field with the goal of identifying a specific area of interest as the student advances. Projects this year have students learning more about grain farming, welding and reptiles.

“Agripath represents a unique opportunity for students who are looking for a high school pathway that focuses on a hands-on approach to learning with an agriculture focus,” said Marion Superintendent Dr. Ellen Lloyd. “Marion is excited to share the strengths of our agriculture program with students from other districts in the region through this collaboration with W-FL BOCES.”

Lynne Rutnik, Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES District Superintendent and CEO, said partnerships like these between our component districts and BOCES help to elevate student opportunities and educational experiences throughout our region.

“They’re learning how to be in school,” said Program Director Tamara Jones who calls this program “a true collaboration” between school, parents and BOCES, all working together for the good of the students.

During the school day, the students have access to occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech language and counseling services. They also receive art and physical education from Bloomfield teachers and attend a music therapy class with the program’s Finger Lakes Elementary School teacher who visits once a week.

Similarly, at North Rose-Wolcott Central School District, an on-site Alternative Tutoring option has been established to better support student needs. With experienced tutors, flexible scheduling, customized lessons and proven results, it serves as an additional partnership bringing the right tools to the doorstep of students in need.

“Through our collective regionalization efforts, we have been able to expand and strengthen opportunities for students across the region,” said Lisa Meade, W-FL BOCES Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning.