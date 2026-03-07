Newark announces new Police Chief Agustin Gonzalez

The Village of Newark has announced the hiring of their new Chief of Police, Agustin Gonzalez.

Born and raised in Buffalo, NY, he joined the military after high school and was deployed overseas in Operation Desert Storm.

He has worked in law enforcement for over 20 years and the majority of that time was with the City of Rochester where he ascended his way up through the ranks to supervise and coordinate the daily operation of patrol shifts of up to 30 police personnel, including sergeants and detectives. Family, community involvement, and service to others are extremely important to Agustin.

He will be sworn in at the Village Board meeting on March 17th.

Mayor Jonathan Taylor stated, “We are fortunate to have Agustin lead the Police Department. With his experience in law enforcement and his proven commitment to integrity, ethics, and public safety, he will serve the community well.”

Police Commissioner Stu Blodgett stated, ““The first time I met Chief Gonzalez, I was very impressed. His police knowledge, demeanor and personality will serve him well as the next Chief of the Newark Police Department. Welcome aboard Chief Agustin Gonzalez.”