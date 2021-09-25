Newark-Arcadia Historical to host Barn Tour October 2

The Newark-Arcadia Historical Society’s 3rd Biennial Barn Tour will be held on Saturday, October 2nd, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The barns are located in the town of Arcadia, outside of Newark.

Tickets for the self-guided tour are $10 per person, with children free. Tickets include a booklet with historical information and a map. They may be purchased (by 9/15) at Newark Wegman’s, Angels Attic, 604 S. Main St. (Thurs. - Sat. 10-4), and the Newark-Arcadia Museum, 120 High St. (Sat. 1-3 p.m. and open day of tour, 9 - 3)

All barns and sites are located on Minsteed Rd. & Hydesville Rd. Participants include Don & Pauline DeCann, 2353 Minsteed Rd., Erica DiClaudio & Nate Salyers, 1823 Hydesville Rd., Craig Halstead, 2489 Minsteed Rd. and Scott & Linda Smith, 3786 Minsteed Rd. The very historic Hydesville Memorial Park, home of the Fox Sisters, located at the corner of Parker & Hydesville Rds., will also be open for tours.

Special displays and demonstrations include Gary & Karen Jones with a hay trolley model demos, a quilt show by the Rose City Quilters and the Woodlane Quilters, spinning demos by Carolynn Roden, and a model of a Jennings Barn courtesy of Carol Bailey.

For further information, contact the Museum at 315-331-6409, email arcadiahistory@gmail.com, or visit newarkarcadiamuseum.org