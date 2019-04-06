Newark art teacher recognized by former student at RIT

Grace Blondell, a 2016 Newark grad,will graduate in May from RIT after only three years with a BS in Applied Arts and Sciences with a concentration in communication and visual media.

She was recognized on March 28 as one of a select group of “Outstanding Scholars” at RIT.

As part of RIT “Scholars” recognition, each student who had completed at least 83 credit hours and earned a cumulative GPA of at least 3.85, was asked to identify a high school or community college teacher that had a “profound influence on their academic development and who has been an inspiration in their life.”

Blondell selected Newark High School art teacher Renee Bailey.

Bailey has made it her career-long practice to stay in contact with and encourage some of her former students.

The NYS art teacher was invited to and attended the March 28th reception, award ceremony, and dinner at RIT in honor of the Outstanding Scholars.

Blondell’s sentiments about Bailey were read before the NHS art teacher received her certificate.

“Renee Bailey is more than a teacher; she is a confidante, a friend, a “school mom,” a life coach. Over the course of four years, she went from somebody I was intimidated by to someone I admired and could talk with about anything. She knew I was a good student and a hard worker, but she continued to push me to be an even better student and work even harder. She taught me how to think, how to develop ideas and how to effectively execute and express them. I am forever grateful for having taken art classes with her throughout my high school career, as I believe it allowed me to grow both as an artist and as a human.”

“Overall, the evening was an honor and I was so proud of Grace and her accomplishments,” Bailey said, noting 111 scholars were being recognized with 97 attending. Those 97 scholars nominated 78 teachers, with 45 of them in attendance.

While Blondell is applying for some type of creative internship position, she is hoping long-term to pursue a career in the music industry.

In 2014, after winning WROC’s Golden Apple Award, Bailey, a Newark native, noted how much she appreciated some of her former teachers at NHS staying in contact with her after she graduated.

NHS Principal Tom Roote had this to say about Bailey being publicly honored again.

“We are very lucky to have Mrs. Bailey’s great instincts when it comes to finding the joy that is the lasting success her students have outside of her classroom.”