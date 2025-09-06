Newark awarded $250,000 to operate Alex Eligh Community Center

Governor Kathy Hochul announced $7.5 million in awards to four nonprofit community-based organizations to launch Youth Safe Spaces and address the evolving behavioral health needs of teens and young adults. Administered by the state Office of Mental Health, these peer-led, non-clinical programs will serve youth ages 12 to 24 in welcoming, community-based settings, offering safe spaces, resources, and connections to help them navigate mental health challenges. One of those nonprofits is the Alex Eligh Community Center in Newark.

Newark Village Mayor Jonathan Taylor said, “The Village Board and I have always tried to engage and include Newark’s youth in our outreach and planning. Braxton Guy, Alex Eligh Community Center Director commented, “At the Alex Eligh Community Center (AECC), we have been steadily expanding programs, events, and activities to keep our youth engaged, supported, and feel a sense of community. From out of school and recreation opportunities to special events that bring families together, we’ve worked hard to make the Center a place where young people feel like they belong. This investment in Youth Safe Spaces and partnership with Delphi Rise helps build directly on that foundation. It will help us provide even more resources, peer support, and safe environments for teens and young adults in Newark to thrive.

Safe Spaces provide inclusive, peer-led environments designed to reduce isolation, promote positive relationships, and connect young people to both traditional and non-traditional supports. These non-clinical programs complement clinical services and expand access to care by addressing cultural, financial, and systemic barriers.

The award includes $250,000 annually over five years to operate at the Alex Eligh Community Center in Newark, from Delphi Rise.

Youth Safe Spaces are located in accessible, community-based settings, including schools, youth centers, and other trusted spaces, where young people can access mental wellness resources, foster positive relationships with their peers, and receive support in a safe, comfortable environment.