September 28th 2020, Monday
×
Newark brings home 12 Elenbe Awards

by WayneTimes.com
June 1, 2019

It was another spectacular night this year for Newark High School as it walked away with another dozen ELENBE awards May 28th at the 23rdnd annual Wayne County Performing Arts Celebration.

Eight of the awards relate to the fall drama production of “Midsummer/Jersey” and four relate to the spring musical production of “The Music Man.”

Both productions were directed by Emily Howard.

“We’re super excited about all the recognition tonight,” she said afterward. “I love seeing the kids so happy.

• “Midsummer/Jersey” won best drama production.

• NHS senior Anisha Stallworth won best actress in a lead role as Titania in “Midsummer/Jersey.”

• NHS junior Benjamin Cepulo won best actor in a lead role as Nicky Bottom in “Midsummer/Jersey.”

• NHS senior Ashton Keene won best actor in a supporting role as Robert Sudds in “Midsummer/Jersey.”

• NHS senior Natalie Acquista was the runner-up for best actress in a lead role as Mia in“Midsummer/Jersey.”

• NHS sophomore Jaston Brooks was the runner-up for best actor in a lead role as Puck in “Midsummer/Jersey.”

• NHS senior Liberty Faliveno won best original poster for a drama production for “Midsummer/Jersey.”

• NHS junior Isabella

Bailey also won best playbill for a drama production for “Midsummer/Jersey.”

• “The Music Man” was the runnerup for best musical production.

• NHS sophomore Ryan Hermenet won featured performer for his role as Charlie Cowell in “The Music Man.”

• Faliveno also won best original poster for a musical production for “The Music Man.”

• Bailey also won for best playbill for a musical production for “The Music Man.”

ELENBEs are given out each spring at NHS to students and directors involved in musical and dramatic productions in 10 Wayne County schools.

Judges in the contest, sponsored by the Lyons National Bank, are members of the Wayne County Council for the Arts who attend every performance.

Lyons National Bank has funded this program in its entirety since the first year. The name of the award, The ELENBE, finds its source in the LNB letters representing the Lyons National Bank.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Hegeman Martha Jane

MACEDON: Martha passed away on September 23, 2020, with her family by her side, at age 66. She was born and grew up in Macedon, NY. Martha is survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert; children Brian (Kylie) Hegeman, and Erin (Bret) Hegeman; siblings Tom (Janet) Bills, Peg (Tom) Estrich, Carol (Lance) Warner, and […]

Read More
Wilson, Peter Lewis “Horse”, aka “Mr. Mom”

CORNING: Peter Lewis “Horse” Wilson, aka “Mr. Mom”, age 62, of Corning, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at home. He was born on April 1, 1958 in Hornell, the son of the late Donald E. Sr. and Mona M. (Rosier) Wilson. He married Wanda Mills in 1978.  She predeceased him on December 22, […]

Read More
