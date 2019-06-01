Newark brings home 12 Elenbe Awards

It was another spectacular night this year for Newark High School as it walked away with another dozen ELENBE awards May 28th at the 23rdnd annual Wayne County Performing Arts Celebration.

Eight of the awards relate to the fall drama production of “Midsummer/Jersey” and four relate to the spring musical production of “The Music Man.”

Both productions were directed by Emily Howard.

“We’re super excited about all the recognition tonight,” she said afterward. “I love seeing the kids so happy.

• “Midsummer/Jersey” won best drama production.

• NHS senior Anisha Stallworth won best actress in a lead role as Titania in “Midsummer/Jersey.”

• NHS junior Benjamin Cepulo won best actor in a lead role as Nicky Bottom in “Midsummer/Jersey.”

• NHS senior Ashton Keene won best actor in a supporting role as Robert Sudds in “Midsummer/Jersey.”

• NHS senior Natalie Acquista was the runner-up for best actress in a lead role as Mia in“Midsummer/Jersey.”

• NHS sophomore Jaston Brooks was the runner-up for best actor in a lead role as Puck in “Midsummer/Jersey.”

• NHS senior Liberty Faliveno won best original poster for a drama production for “Midsummer/Jersey.”

• NHS junior Isabella