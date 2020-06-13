Newark celebrates Community Pride Day

The Village of Newark streets, front yards and parks got cleaner and greener recently at the village’s 14th Annual Community Pride Day on May 23rd. This year’s event was a bit different due to COVID-19 and several guidelines were followed. Residents had to work as a household group and keep 6 ft. away from other groups. Arrival times were spaced out and only one person with mask and gloves from each group could get out of the car to sign in. Volunteers brought plants to cars and residents were asked to bring 2 jugs of water and their own tools, if possible.

These rules did not deter volunteers who planted flowers, pulled weeds and picked up trash throughout the village. Residents and business owners all over the village also showed their pride by cleaning and adorning their own front yards and store fronts with beautiful flowers in an effort to make our community sparkle.

Winners of this year’s contest: ESL Federal Credit Union for “Most Colorful Newark Business Exterior” and the Taneas at 405 East Avenue for “Most Colorful Newark Resident’s Front Yard”. Each won a $200 prize.

The Community Pride Day Committee thanked the many businesses and organizations for their generous support, and many community volunteers and residents who got their hands dirty and have colored the community with beautiful flowers!