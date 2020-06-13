Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 18th 2020, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Newark celebrates Community Pride Day

by WayneTimes.com
June 13, 2020

The Village of Newark streets, front yards and parks got cleaner and greener recently at the village’s 14th Annual Community Pride Day on May 23rd. This year’s event was a bit different due to COVID-19 and several guidelines were followed. Residents had to work as a household group and keep 6 ft. away from other groups. Arrival times were spaced out and only one person with mask and gloves from each group could get out of the car to sign in. Volunteers brought plants to cars and residents were asked to bring 2 jugs of water and their own tools, if possible.

These rules did not deter volunteers who planted flowers, pulled weeds and picked up trash throughout the village.  Residents and business owners all over the village also showed their pride by cleaning and adorning their own front yards and store fronts with beautiful flowers in an effort to make our community sparkle.

Winners of this year’s contest: ESL Federal Credit Union for “Most Colorful Newark Business Exterior” and  the Taneas at 405 East Avenue for “Most Colorful Newark Resident’s Front Yard”.  Each won a $200 prize.

The Community Pride Day Committee thanked the many businesses and organizations for their generous support, and many community volunteers and residents who got their hands dirty and have colored the community with beautiful flowers!

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Voorhees-Mason, Vivian

MARION/MACEDON: Entered into rest on September 16, 2020 at the age of 93. She is predeceased by her husbands, Donald Voorhees and Victor Mason; brother, Norton King; sister’s, Jane Hill, Leah Adams and Marlyn Thayer;. Survived by loving children, Nancy (Gerald) Frizelle, Kevin (Robin) Voorhees, Brenda Voorhees, Brian (Amy) Voorhees and Barry Voorhees; 7 grandchildren, […]

Read More
Decker, Harvey

NEWARK: Harvey Frank Decker, 56, died on Sunday (April 12, 2020) while in “comfort care” at FF Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua. A Mass of Christian Burial will be heldat 11 AM on Saturday, (Sept. 26th)  at St. Michael Church 401 S. Main St. in Newark.  Burial was in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, may […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square