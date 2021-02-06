Powered by Dark Sky
February 6, 2021
Newark Central chooses School Superintendent

by WayneTimes.com
February 6, 2021

The Newark Central School District Board of Education has selected Susan Hasenauer as the next Superintendent of Schools.

Ms. Hasenauer joins the Newark Central School District with over 27 years of educational experience, 16 of which have been served in leadership roles. Through her career, Ms. Hasenauer has a proven track record of promoting student learning and success. Such success has been achieved through her effective leadership, district stakeholder collaboration, and innovative planning. Ms. Hasenauer has a passion for strategic planning and curriculum development resulting in the successful implementation of NYS standards, growth of student achievement and formation of teacher leaders. She is joining the Newark CSD from the Brockport Central School District where she has served as the Assistant to the Superintendent for Elementary Instruction.

“We are very excited to welcome Ms. Hasenauer to the Newark Central School District,” said Board of Education President Russell Harris. “Through the search process, it was clear that Ms. Hasenauer’s vision and passion align with our district’s needs and culture. The experience and skills she brings will support and continue to grow our tradition of focusing on Every Student, Every Day.”

“It is an absolute privilege to be joining the Newark Central School District as your next Superintendent,” stated Ms. Hasenauer. “I am ecstatic about meeting each one of you, along with building relationships. The Newark community is one with a strong history and culture, and I look forward to embracing the current opportunities and building on the foundation already in place.”

Ms. Hasenauer is scheduled to begin at Newark Central School District on February 22, 2021.

