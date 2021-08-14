Powered by Dark Sky
August 14th 2021, Saturday
×
Newark Chamber to hold Wine, Craft Beverage and Artisan event

by WayneTimes.com
August 14, 2021

The Newark Chamber of Commerce will host their 8th annual Wine, Craft Beverage & Artisan Event in August.

Live music, local artisans, food trucks and samplings of wine and craft beverages will be in place on Friday, August 27, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at T. Spencer Night Park in Newark, on the Erie Canal. 

This event, which is being held for the 8th time, is organized by the Greater Newark Chamber of Commerce.

Music will be provided by The Marbletones, well known for their rhythm and classic rock in the Finger Lakes region.

“We are thrilled to welcome the community to this fun event,” said Clayton DePew, CIC, of VanParys Insurance, chair of the event . should be a great time.”

“It’s a wonderful event and we’re happy to be a part of it,” said Steven Hasseler , Lyons National Bank Newark Branch Manager and President of the Chamber of Commerce.”

Tickets are available for $20 at Lyons National Bank (Newark location) during normal business hours and at the Interpretative Center/Chamber of Commerce building, at 199 Van Buren Street. 

Day of the event tickets are available onsite, for $25. Tickets are required to participate in alcohol tastings. The night is sponsored by many area businesses.

Recent Obituaries

Crawford, Shannon Marie Holtz

NEWARK/WALWORTH: On August 8, 2021, Shannon Marie Holtz Crawford, our Sunshine on earth, became an eternal ray of sunshine. Born on January 2, 1975 to Darlene Fletcher and William Holtz, Shannon graduated from Newark High School and then SUNY Brockport with a BS in Nursing. She married her high school sweetheart Jarrod Crawford in 2000 […]

Read More
Goulden, Vicki D.

PALMYRA: Born January 4, 1951, passed away August 9th, 2021. Survived by her husband of 42 years, Joseph Goulden, her children Joey Goulden, Christine (Baker) Dickinson, step daughters, Lori Byrne and Beth Yerden, numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Per her request, there will be no services. Online condolences@ ww.rlyostfuneralhome.com

Read More
