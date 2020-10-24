Newark ‘Denim Day’ raises over $1,100 for breast cancer research

Because of their kindness and caring in participating in the Denim Day/Go Pink Day October 16th, Newark School District staff raised $1,175 for two staff members who are battling breast cancer.

Lisa Spencer, who teaches English as a new language at Kelley School and Kerri Levine, Newark Central School District’s Director of Pupil Services - co-coordinators of the event - were thrilled to report that nearly $200 more than last year was raised in this year’s event.

“We work in an amazing district,” Spencer and Levine said at the end of event October 16th. “Many people even contributed more than the $5.00 asked. To participate, staff donated $5 for the right to wear jeans and or pink October 16th in support of breast cancer awareness.

“Last year, we raised almost $1,000 as a staff,” Spencer, who has been a coordinator of the event for 20 years, said in a flyer for staff in advance of the event. “We collaborated with the Newark Teachers’ Association and donated the proceeds to the American Cancer Society during the Walk for a Cure. Other years, we have donated to local organizations such as Embrace Your Sisters. In addition, we have also donated to staff members who are currently battling breast cancer, which is what we are planning on doing this year.”