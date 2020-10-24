Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 24th 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Newark ‘Denim Day’ raises over $1,100 for breast cancer research

by WayneTimes.com
October 24, 2020

Because of their kindness and caring in participating in the Denim Day/Go Pink Day October 16th, Newark School District staff raised $1,175 for two staff members who are battling breast cancer.

 Lisa Spencer, who teaches English as a new language at Kelley School and Kerri Levine, Newark Central School District’s Director of Pupil Services -  co-coordinators of the event - were thrilled to report that nearly $200 more than last year was raised in this year’s event.

“We work in an amazing district,” Spencer and Levine said at the end of event October 16th. “Many people even contributed more than the $5.00 asked. To participate, staff donated $5 for the right to wear jeans and or pink October 16th in support of breast cancer awareness.

“Last year, we raised almost $1,000 as a staff,” Spencer, who has been a coordinator of the event for 20 years, said in a flyer for staff in advance of the event. “We collaborated with the Newark Teachers’ Association and donated the proceeds to the American Cancer Society during the Walk for a Cure. Other years, we have donated to local organizations such as Embrace Your Sisters. In addition, we have also donated to staff members who are currently battling breast cancer, which is what we are planning on doing this year.”

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Yantz, Glen Edward

HENRIETTA/WOLCOTT: Age 64, passed away Saturday, October 17th, 2020 in Wolcott, NY. Glen was a native to Henrietta, NY. He was predeceased by his parents, Beverly and Robert Yantz. Glen is survived by his two daughters, Sarah and Catherine Yantz; sister, Karen Lee Yantz; brother, Scott (Karen) Yantz; Aunt Katherine Albert; along with several nieces […]

Read More
Schneible, Thomas James

ROCHESTER: Thomas James Schneible passed away October 15, 2020 at the age of 57. Born on May 16, 1963 Tom was the youngest child of James E. and Doris W. Schneible who predeceased him. Tom enjoyed athletics his entire life. He was a star athlete in high school playing baseball, basketball, and soccer and then […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square