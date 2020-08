Recently the Newark Elks Lodge received a Spotlight Grant for $2000 from Grand Lodge.

This year the Spotlight Grant focused on relief for those affected by the COVID-19.

The Lodge is using this Grant to purchase food and supplies for the Emanuel United Methodist Church to help with their free lunch program. Lunches are available Tuesday through Friday.

Pictured are Susan House, Exalted Ruler at Newark Elk Lodge and Manny Crespo director of the free lunch program at the Church.