Newark FUMC Church to hold Annual Cookie Sale

The members of the Newark First United Methodist Church, 301 South Main St., are busy preparing for their 20th annual Christmas Cookie Sale to be held Saturday, December 16th. Some refer to this as “the premier Christmas Cookie sale in Wayne County”. The sale starts at 10 am (people are lining up an hour before that) and runs until sold out, usually around 11:30 am.

For 20 years, the church has opened its doors in late December to sell – are you ready for this – 400 dozen cookies baked by numerous cooks, all of whom follow the emphasis to offer delicious holiday cookies and sweets, lovingly decorated and beautifully arrayed. Everyone has a favorite recipe, and we emphasize real butter, real sugar, and the most festive cookies. On the Thursday before the sale, a group of women meet at the church to decorate cut-out cookies. They are not professional decorators, but they do have a lot of fun trying. Friday is the most exciting day. All the homemade cookies are arranged on trays ready to sell. When the workers leave at the end of the afternoon, eleven dining tables and the kitchen counters are filled with trays of cookies.

Join them on December 16th to see all the sweet creations.