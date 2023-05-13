Powered by Dark Sky
May 13th 2023, Saturday
×
Newark Garden Club celebrates Arbor Day

by WayneTimes.com
May 13, 2023

The members of the Newark Garden Club Celebrated Arbor Day funding the purchase of a new tree for Perkins Park.

The tree was a Freeman Maple called “Autumn Blaze.”  It was planted by the Village of Newark, supervised by Doug Townsend. 

President of the Garden Club, Sue Yonda, presented Mr. Townsend with a check for the purchase of the tree.  Garden Club members in attendance were Liz DeRue, Julia Young, Barb Wells Laurie Pannone, Anne Crowley, Marion Jobin, Chris Brightman, Peggy Bruzee, Eileen Godfrey and Sue Brightman.  Sincere thanks go out to Doug Townsend and the Village for their continuing support of our Garden Club projects. 

 Newark Garden Club will hold their Plant Sale on May 20th from 9-4 at 120 High Street, Newark. Prices start at $1   Many perennials including hosta, bee balm, woodland poppy, evening primrose, etc.

