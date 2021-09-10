Powered by Dark Sky
September 10, 2021
Newark Garden Club dedicates new bench

by WayneTimes.com
September 10, 2021

On Friday, September 3,2021, 16 members of the Newark Garden Club met in Central Park to dedicate a bench in memory of long- time member Alice “Allie” Doyle.

Doug Townsend and his crew laid the cement slab to support the bench and gave countless hours to this project. 

Allie joined Newark Garden Club in 1975.  She was Club President from 1992-1994.   She served on committees acting as hostess, arranging flowers for meetings and designing tea tables.  She attended many 7th District luncheons held in Rochester.   Her name was entered into the Book of Recognition of the 7th District Garden Clubs of New York State in 1992 by the Newark Garden Club.  

Allie’s “special love” was acting as coordinator of Village planting particularly in Central Park and several other areas in Newark.   

Allie passed away September 7, 2018.  This bench will be a lasting tribute, near the flowers she tended to a valued member and friend of the Newark Garden Club.  For further information on Newark Garden Club, call (315) 331 2233.

