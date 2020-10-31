Newark Garden Club presents Civic Beautification Awards

On October 9, 2020, thirteen members of the Newark Garden Club assembled in Central Park in downtown Newark to present their annual Civic Beautification Award to very worthy recipients. The Newark Garden Club encourages civic pride in the village community and each year publicly recognizes a local business or organization which has done an outstanding horticultural display, making Newark a visually pleasant place for everyone to enjoy.

Club President Shirley Stowellfirst recognized the Village of Newark for all the hard work and time involved to beautify the entire downtown. Over the past two years, the Village planted many trees and flowers and put in new sidewalks and curbs, making Newark a great place to live and visit.

Bob Hutteman, Superintendent of Public Works for the Village of Newark, was on hand to accept the award. Club members thanked Bob and his entire crew for their contributions to the beautification of the village.

The Newark Garden Club also presented a special Beautification Award to Doug Townsend, Supervisor, Operations Center for the Village of Newark. Doug has worked diligently for years on projects that have enhanced the beauty of the village, selecting and arranging flowers, plants, and trees in the parks and along the streets. The Garden Club is especially grateful to Doug for his help and expertise provided over the years in their own beautification endeavors. Doug has been a true asset to Newark Garden Club and its members showed their appreciation with this special award.

Newark Garden Club is looking for new members who enjoy gardening with like-minded people. Consider joining our Club? For more information contact President Shirley Stowell at 315-331 -8535.