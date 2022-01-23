Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 22nd 2022, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Newark High School Drama Club to present Singin’ in the Rain

by WayneTimes.com
January 22, 2022

The Newark High School Drama Club is now in its third week of rehearsals of “Singin’ in the Rain” that will be presented March 4th-6th in the Newark High School auditorium.

Like the legendary film, often regarded as the “greatest musical film ever made,” the romantic musical comedy stage adaptation by Betty Comden and Adolph Green from their original, award-winning screenplay, is a hilarious portrayal of Hollywood in the late 1920s during the transition from silent films to “talkies.”

The introduction of talking pictures poses a threat to the powerful silver screen darlings Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont when audiences discover her annoyingly shrill voice. After aspiring young actress Kathy Selden, who lacks Lamont’s fame, but possesses a beautiful singing and speaking voice is recruited to salvage, in secret, Lamont’s career Don falls in love with her . . . 

“Singin’ in the Rain” mirrors the film’s unforgettable songs and dance including the show-stopping title number, complete with an onstage rainstorm! 

Director/Choreographer Emily Howard and Musical Director Kate Flock, who is the vocal music teacher at NHS, picked the beloved musical, with its iconic songs and choreography, to delight audiences as they return to the NHS auditorium to see a musical production.

“After a year without a live musical, it feels great to be back in the auditorium with live piano accompaniment for rehearsal,” Howard said. “This year partially feels like a rebuilding year because we are learning how to perform and run a large-scale production on stage again. As we are in our third week of rehearsals, I’m happy to report we have several large dance numbers in decent shape. I am very proud of the students for working under challenging circumstances to continue to bring live theatre to our community! 

“There are three main challenges when taking on the production of “Singin’ in the Rain” – the tap dancing, the films within the show, and the rain. Personally, I love tap dancing. I am always happy to find a way to bring that on stage. I taught weekly tap classes for about two months this fall preparing students for auditions. Don (Cody Acquista) and Cosmo (Dylan Brown) tackle most of the tapping in the show, but I’ve also found a moment in Act II for cast members to show off what they learned. 

“Last year our students got to flex their video editing skills with the film/musical production of “We Will Rock You,” so I am excited to offer that opportunity again this year. As with last year, I have a student director, Cody Acquista, who will be overseeing the film production process, directing and creating the final products audiences will see on the big screen in the auditorium. Creating the theatre magic of rain on stage is a work in progress but I have a great team that meets Friday nights to build and brainstorm!

Cast:

Don Lockwood: Cody Acquista 

Cosmo Brown: Dylan Burley 

Kathy Seldon: Gabriella Taylor 

Lina Lamont: Bria Dano 

R.F. Simpson: Ethan Meeks 

Roscoe Dexter: Cole Talbot 

Rod: Ryan Hinks 

Dora Bailey: Felicity Brey 

Zelda Zanders: Veronica Swann 

Miss Dinsmore:Jocelyn Hinks 

Diction Teacher: Anna Szarek 

Phillips: Chip Murphy 

Sound Engineer: Shyanne Pilozzi 

Policeman: Andrew Flock 

Tenor Soloist: 

Ryan Hinks  

Ensemble

Brooklyn Baker

Jordan Brooks 

Isabella Cary 

Alicia Hernandez 

Meiah Johnson-Danzey 

Andrew Joslyn 

Natalie Kelley 

Lisa Lape 

Ammorette Laws 

Mikalya Miller 

Alissa Mosquera 

Courtni Tang 

Abdiel Ubiles 

Beatrice Van Riper

Crew 

Gracie Bennett 

Devina Bueg 

Grace Casler

AJ Comella 

Cheyenne Fischer 

Bailey Harris 

Loretta Hobart 

Jadon Kowaleski 

Ian Murphy

Sloane Peters 

Leeann Titus 

Camryn Tolleson 

Pit Band: Jacob Rodriguez

We have several teachers in the pit band this year:

Danielle Ohlson (NHS English teacher playing cello)

Bob Humphrey (NHS Music teacher playing drums)

Maddison Hendricks (NMS Spanish teacher playing percussion)

Perkins School music teacher Lara Larsson is directing the Pit Band; Mary Lou Bonnell is the rehearsal accompanist and Dave Howard is in charge of set design. The poster for the show was created by Cody Acquista.

“Two students _ Devina Bueg and Jocelyn Hinks _  have expressed interest in costuming the show. Veronica Swann is taking on portions of the set design on her own,” Howard said.

The show will be presented at 7 p.m. March 4th and 5th and at 2 p.m. March 6th. Tickets at the door are $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Gladden, Lillie Mae

ROCHESTER/LYONS: Lillie Mae Gladden, 87, died on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Rochester Center for Rehabilitation.  A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, February 4, 2022 at South Lyons Cemetery. Mrs. Gladden was born in Thomasville, Georgia on June 16, 1934. A graduate of Lyons High School, Class of 1954. She […]

Read More
Hudak, Barbara G.

 PALMYRA/MACEDON, NY:  Barbara passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the age of 78. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John ‘Jace’ Hudak; sons Michael (Andrea) Hudak and Joshua (Jennifer) Hudak; seven grandchildren; Jami, Sylvia, Maya, Sebastian, Ryan, and Teagan;  brother William (Linda) Ghedi, and brother-in-law Robert (Patti) Hudak. Predeceased by her brother Robert […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square