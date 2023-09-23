Newark High School to present “Dracula”

Because it’s a really tight time frame to produce a show in just over a month, rehearsals are well underway for the Newark High School Drama Club production of “Dracula” that will be presented at 7 p.m. October 20th and 21st in the Newark High School auditorium.

“This year we are working on a dramatic piece for the fall play,” said Director Emily Howard, who teaches English 11 at NHS. “Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” is the perfect fit for our program. Plus, it will be performed just in time for “spooky season” in October. This adaptation of the classic novel features a large cast of characters with opportunities for many actors. Last year, our fall play had serious moments, but we haven’t tackled a true dramatic play in several years. Our actors are ready for the challenge.”

Cast members include: Gracie Bennett, Felicity Brey, Addison Burgess, Izzy Cary, Meadow Della Penna, Anna Eckert, Kylie Gravino, Bailey Harris, Taya Hilfiker, Ryan Hinks, Julianna House, Bella Humphrey, Jadon Kowaleski, Zach Ladd, Mikalya Miller, Matiece Miller, Ian Murphy, Shy Pilozzi, Alyvia Poole, Victoria Ridley, Kloie Sergeant, Braydan Sherman, Cole Talbot, Leeann Titus, Camryn Tolleson, Beatrice Van Riper and Caspian Wunder

Crew members include: Brook Arnold, Jailyn Burgos, Ave Ellis, Brooklyn Graham, Alexa Gravino, Lori Hobart, Courtney Jadus, Giovanni Modaffari, Emma Newark, Kay Norton, Leonarda Olivera-Plain, Leila Osmen, Naomi Rivera-Romero, Armani Sanders, Emma Titus, Kendra Vitaro-Harris, Ellie Weigand, Noah Weigand and Rosemary Winkler.

More information will be forthcoming about the show next month.