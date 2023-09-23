Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 23rd 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Newark High School to present “Dracula”

by WayneTimes.com
September 23, 2023

Because it’s a really tight time frame to produce a show in just over a month, rehearsals are well underway for the Newark High School Drama Club production of “Dracula” that will be presented at 7 p.m. October 20th and 21st in the Newark High School auditorium.

“This year we are working on a dramatic piece for the fall play,” said Director Emily Howard, who teaches English 11 at NHS. “Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” is the perfect fit for our program. Plus, it will be performed just in time for “spooky season” in October. This adaptation of the classic novel features a large cast of characters with opportunities for many actors. Last year, our fall play had serious moments, but we haven’t tackled a true dramatic play in several years. Our actors are ready for the challenge.”

Cast members include: Gracie Bennett, Felicity Brey, Addison Burgess, Izzy Cary, Meadow Della Penna, Anna Eckert, Kylie Gravino, Bailey Harris, Taya Hilfiker, Ryan Hinks, Julianna House, Bella Humphrey, Jadon Kowaleski, Zach Ladd, Mikalya Miller, Matiece Miller, Ian Murphy, Shy Pilozzi, Alyvia Poole, Victoria Ridley, Kloie Sergeant, Braydan Sherman, Cole Talbot, Leeann Titus, Camryn Tolleson, Beatrice Van Riper and Caspian Wunder

Crew members include: Brook Arnold, Jailyn Burgos, Ave Ellis, Brooklyn Graham, Alexa Gravino, Lori Hobart, Courtney Jadus, Giovanni Modaffari, Emma Newark, Kay Norton, Leonarda Olivera-Plain, Leila Osmen, Naomi Rivera-Romero, Armani Sanders, Emma Titus, Kendra Vitaro-Harris, Ellie Weigand, Noah Weigand and Rosemary Winkler.   

More information will be forthcoming about the show next month. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

DeHaven, Noah Brady

LYONS: Noah Brady DeHaven, 16, passed away from complications of Juvenile Diabetes on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Strong Memorial Hospital. Friends are invited to call in Flannels and Jeans from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY 14489.  In lieu of flowers, memorial in his […]

Read More
Kelsch, Linda M.

ONTARIO: Linda M. Kelsch, born December 29, 1942 in Johnson City, NY and predeceased by her parents Gordan and Melba Mann, passed away the morning of September 17th at the age of 80. She is survived by her husband Robert, sons Todd and Paul (Katie), grandchildren Austin and Adeline, her brother Bob, niece and nephew […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square