Newark hosts another successful RPO Holiday Concert

A wonderful holiday music concert was performed by the incomparable Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra December 6th to a packed house in the Newark High School auditorium delighting concert-goers at the beginning of this holiday season.

It was made possible, once again, through the collaboration of the Newark School District and the Greater Newark Chamber of Commerce, that teamed up to bring the RPO to Newark for the 19th consecutive year, which Cynthia Briggs, NCSD Music Department Leader and Kelley School instrumental music teacher gratefully acknowledged.

“I would be remiss in not acknowledging the many hands that help make this performance possible, including the generosity to the Newark community, Chamber of Commerce, Wegmans and Lyons National Bank,” she said. “There are too many people to name and thank individually, but I would like to acknowledge everyone who has contributed to putting this performance together so we can all enjoy this magical evening and kick off the holiday season.”

Dr. Paul Shewan, Professor of Instrumental Music and Conducting at Roberts Wesleyan College and member of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra trumpet section, who has been a guest conductor on numerous occasions including at RPO holiday concerts in Newark, conducted the concert Dec. 6th. He is seen here before the event began with Cynthia Briggs, NCSD Music Department Leader and Kelley School instrumental music teacher.

The guest baritone soloist for this year’s RPO concert was Dr. Jeffery McGhee, Professor of Voice at Roberts Wesleyan College, who sang five solos includ-ing “White Christmas,” “Let It Snow.” “O Holy Night,” “Go Tell It On The Mountain,” “The Christmas Song” and narrated “The Night Before Christmas.”

Briggs is seen here with him before the concert.

Each year a Green Room is provided for the RPO musicians by dedicated volunteers Michele McManus, Sharon SanAngelo and Marie Burnham with gener-ously donated items from some restaurants and businesses in the community. This year, they included: BB’s Pizzeria, Domino’s, Erie Shore Landing, The Flower Mill, McDonald’s, Nana’s Village Restaurant & Catering, Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, Parker’s Grille & Tap House, Vintage Gardens Bed & Breakfast, Walmart and Woody’s Hometown Pizza.

“It was another great night and an amazing concert in the Newark High School auditorium with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra,” Briggs said later. “An amazing concert as usual. We are so fortunate to have a community that works with the school district to bring the RPO to Wayne County every year. I have to say thank you to everyone that had a hand in organizing and working on every aspect of the night. Without them it wouldn’t be possible!”

Another nice touch to the evening this year was that the Newark Music Boosters offered concessions in the foyer of the high school. All kinds of snacks including candy, pies, cupcakes, cookies, fruit, soft drinks and more that were donated by more than 40 individuals were available at the concession stand for a donation.

The Music Boosters also provided a few nicely decorated tables nearby for patrons to sit at.

“The Music Booster concession was a nice treat and great addition to the night” Briggs said.