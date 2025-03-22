What are you looking for?

Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Newark hosts Cavalcade of Bands concert

March 22, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com


More than 200 grades 4-12 Newark Central School District musicians filled the Newark High School gymnasium with music March 6th at the “Cavalcade of Bands” concert.  

Featured were:  The NHS Concert Band and Wind Ensemble, conducted by Robert Humphrey, instrumental music teacher at NHS, each performing two selections; The Kelley School  4th and 5th Grade Bands, conducted by Kelley School instrumental music teacher Cindy Briggs, each performing two selections;  The Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Grade Bands from NMS, conducted by NMS instrumental music teacher Rebekah Valerio, also each performed two selections.

“It was another amazing night,” Briggs, who is also the Newark Central School District Music Leader, said afterward. “Each year this performance is the culmination of many years of hard work by our students and music department. It’s great to be able to see all of our instrumental musicians in one place, all performing at one concert. We are so proud of every single musician, from their first year to their senior year.”

In the photo, playing the xylophone is Kelley School fourth grader Gabe Kerr

