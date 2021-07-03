Newark Library transformed for summer reading

The Newark Public Library has undergone a fantastical transformation to encourage youth participation in their Summer Reading Program. Youth Services Librarian Alicia Vazquez implemented the Tail & Tales program under the direction of the national Collaborative Summer Library Program, an initiative to to help prevent the loss of reading skills that can occur for some students during Summer Break.

Vazquez said, “We target school age kids and teens, but also offer Toddler Time (ages 2-5) and Baby Bumblebees (ages 0-24mo) to help little ones get ready to read and learn too!”

Newark residents are encouraged to visit the library and discover

the amazing balloon display created by Walt Crum, as well as the wonderful decorations. Visitors are also encouraged to check out the calendar of events to find ways to keep their children engaged with reading this summer.