Newark/Lyons Unified Basketball game a success

NEWARK - As far as Newark High School’s Unified Basketball co-coaches Justin Fladd and Justin Reho and Jon Mastin, Newark Central School District Director of Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics are concerned, both Newark and Lyons High School Unified teams at the early afternoon Unified Basketball game May 8th emerged as winners.

Inclusiveness won the day.

Seemingly every Newark High School student and staff member that filled the bleachers was part of making that happen with their highly spirited and loud cheers for both sides.

And nothing could have made Fladd - who teaches Global Studies 10 and is head JV football coach_ and Reho, who is physical education teacher at Newark Middle School and the District’s UPK-12 Physical Education Department Leader_ happier.

Yep, Newark did win, 41-33. In fact, it was the fourth game the undefeated Newark team has won this year.

But the larger point is that having a 1 p.m. Unified game in the afternoon that the entire school community attended was a BIG deal.

It raised awareness in the school community of the importance of Unified Sports.

“Unified Sports brings together students with and without intellectual disabilities,” Fladd said. “Unified teams are made up of ‘partners,’ or regular education students and ‘athletes,’ students with intellectual disabilities. Most of the Unified games are typically played after school and not that well attended. It was an amazing opportunity to be able to play the game during the school day that everyone could watch and develop a better understanding of what Unified Sports is all about,’’ Fladd said. “

“I am so fortunate to coach in a district that supports the inclusion revolution,” Fladd continued. “The atmosphere in the gym was better than any Unified game I’ve ever been a part of. Giving student athletes these opportunities is why we teach and coach. I am so grateful for the administration of both schools for allowing this to happen. I hope the tradition continues next year when we go to Lyons.

Reho and Mastin echoed Fladd sentiments.

“The in-school assembly game went even better than I imagined,” Reho said. “The atmosphere was incredible. Our student body was so supportive and positive throughout the entire event. Our athletes truly fed off their energy and it powered us to our 4th straight win. Without the support of both districts' teachers and administrators, none of it would have been possible. So, I would like to give a huge ‘thank you to all administrators and teachers who supported this to make this event happen for our kids. It’s a game they will truly never forget.”

“Last week’s Unified Basketball game between Newark High School and Lyons was nothing short of electric,” Mastin said. “With a packed gym and an incredibly enthusiastic student crowd, the energy was contagious. Our student- athletes and coaches, Justin Fladd and Justin Reho, were phenomenal—showcasing not only skill but outstanding sportsmanship. Huge thanks to Lyons Central School, their athletic director Zac Young, and all the staff who helped make this an unforgettable and inspiring event”

“The Unified Game versus Lyons was an amazing event! Our students displayed their Pride and Community with positive cheering and school spirit,” said NHS Principal Kelly A. Zielke. “Our Unified athletes did a wonderful job and showed off great teamwork. I am so proud of our Reds - on and off the court! “