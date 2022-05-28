Powered by Dark Sky
May 28th 2022, Saturday
×
Newark Musical wins awards

by WayneTimes.com
May 28, 2022

The Newark High School Spring Musical Production of “Singin’ in the Rain” won awards of recognition at the Rochester Broadway Theater League’s 24th Stars of Tomorrow Recognition Ceremony.

The awards of recognition included:

• Excellence in Production Crew

• Overall Excellence in Performance in a Leading Role Cody Acquista* as Don Lockwood

• Overall Excellence in Performance in a Leading Role Dylan Burley* as Cosmo Brown

• Adjudicator Tip of the Hat to Cody Acquista for video production

• Adjudicator Tip of the Hat to Ryan Hinks for his role as Tenor Soloist

• Adjudicator Tip of the Hat to Ethan Meeks for his role as R.F. Simpson

• Director Recognition to Cody Acquista for video production

• Director Recognition to Veronica Swann for set design and dance captain

• Impact Award to Emily Howard as Director of the Newark program ($250 award to both she and the Drama Club.) She was one of only four  in the region to win this award.

*Acquista and Burley are also 2022 NYC Bound Candidates. They will compete May 26 at the Auditorium Theatre for the chance to be the Rochester representative to the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (The Jimmy’s) this year. 

The Stars of Tomorrow event begins each year with an opening production number featuring performers from each participating school. Cody Acquista, Dylan Burley, Bria Dano, and Gabriella Taylor represented Newark.

