Community
Newark Quartet performs at opening of Veteran Administration’s Clinic
Four Newark High School musicians sang the National Anthem at the ribbon-cutting ceremony September 26th of the new 84,000-square-foot, state-of the-art outpatient Veterans Administration medical clinic on Calkins Road in Henrietta.
NHS Vocal Music teacher Kate Flock said the recently formed for this occasion quartet did an “absolutely fantastic job singing a more challenging arrangement of the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ that requires “a lot of close harmonies.”
The quartet’s vocalists included NHS sophomore Cody Acquista (Bass 2); junior Jaston Brooks, (Tenor 2); and seniors Jack Comella (Tenor 1); and Ben Cepulo (Bass 1).
After receiving and accepting the invitation to perform, Flock thought it would be a unique idea for this occasion to feature an all-male quartet. She contacted the four vocalists during summer vacation and they agreed to perform.
The first day of school, Flock gave them their music and they practiced both individually and together several times after school before the Sept. 26th event. Their performance was well received.
Flock said the quartet, that calls itself “Reserved” after the assigned seating area sign for them at the opening, received several inquiries about performing at some future events.
New York State Senator Pam Helming, (R, C, IP) who represents the 54th Senate District visited the Newark Central School District after the event in Henrietta said the quartet did a great job.
Watch “Reserved” perform here: https://youtu.be/Qp4UZ6JW0iI
