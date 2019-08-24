Community
Newark Scout pours new floors at baseball dugouts
Last Firday, Matthew Hutteman was joined by fellow scounts at Hallagans Fields in Newark to work on earing their Eage Scount designation.
Assisted by Greg DeFrancisco of Dolomite and Newark Department of Public Works employees Jim Crawford, Brandon Coons and others, the scouts poured new concrete in the basbeall dugouts.
This type of community service is the final step to becoming an Eagle scout. Matthew thanks everyone for their generous support and hopes the dugouts will last for many years to come.
