October 17th 2020, Saturday
Newark senior selected for All-State Music Conference

by WayneTimes.com
October 17, 2020

Newark High School senior Jaston Brooks has been selected to virtually participate in the New York State School Music Association’s (NYSSMA) All-State Conference later this year.

Brooks recently learned he was selected to participate based on his 98 score for his bass solo at the NYSSMA spring solo festival when he was a sophomore.

 The solo festival was not held last spring because of the COVID-19 shutdown.

“I’m excited,”’ Brooks said. “I’m curious to see how it will play out.”

“We are so proud of our musicians at Newark School District. Jaston’s acceptance into Conference All-State is well-deserved,” said NHS vocal music teacher Kate Flock. “This is a student who lives and breathes singing; everything from classical to Broadway. Jaston has put a lot of hard work into his singing and always seeks out new experiences with music. I am so happy that in this time of so many unknowns, Jaston will still be able to have this experience.”

This year Brooks, who has had leading roles in NHS musical productions, is a member of Jazz Choir and Chamber Choir directed by NHS Vocal Music teacher Kate Flock.

Recent Obituaries

Kendt, Jeremy F.

SODUS/NEWARK: Age 36, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 15th, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother, Suanne Yonker. He is survived by his children, Kalie, Kamaron and Avyonna; father, Allen (Margaret) Kendt of Sodus; siblings, Brandy (Rob) Osorio of Palmyra, Jennifer (Todd) Luckenbach of Sodus, Joshua (Lindsey) Kendt of NY; grandmother, Dianne Price of […]

DeMarco, Joseph J.

MARION/NEWARK: Joseph J. DeMarco, 58, Entered into eternal rest on October 15, 2020 at Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center. Friends are invited to call on Monday, October 19th  from 3 to 7 PM at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at […]

