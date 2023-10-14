Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 14th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Newark student leadership conference will feature dynamic speaker Chris Koch

by WayneTimes.com
October 14, 2023

The excitement is building for the first annual Student Community Collaboration Conference, that will be held Saturday, November 4th from 7:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Newark High School.

Keynote speaker Chris Koch, who shares his message “If I Can. . . . “ around the world will ignite the event in the NHS auditorium at which he will share his compelling story of resiliency and how he has not let limitations or obstacles in his life stand in the way of achieving his goals and dreams. He encourages others to do the same so that they don’t hold themselves back from connecting with others and making an impact on their community. 

“We encourage parents to also join us for our amazing keynote speaker from 8:15 – 9:15 a.m.  in the auditorium,” said Superintendent Susan Hasenauer. 

 In keeping with Koch’s message, “If I Can . . . We Can Too:  Building Community Together” is the theme of the conference that has been carefully designed to help students in grades 9-12 increase their leadership skills, learn how to set goals, and    understand how they can become a vital part of their community and be able to share their voice, ideas and personal strengths in a way that will lead to positive change, both personally and in communities in which they live. 

“We are very excited that the Newark School District, in conjunction with the Village of Newark, are co-hosting this conference and encourage ALL students in grades 9-12 to participate,”  Hasenauer said.

Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor, who both heard Chris Koch speak and had lunch with him at a National Holstein Association Conference in South Dakota in 2022, said he thinks the opportunity for students and parents to hear Koch’s inspiring message November 4th  is  a “tremendous one.”

“He was born with no arms and legs and travels and speaks all over the world. His really powerful message “If I Can” will inspire students to realize they too can do anything,” he said.  

The Mayor said students are currently providing input for the design plans for the new Health and Wellness Center and upgrades to the T. Spencer Knight Park.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Hillegeer, Marjorie L.

 ONTARIO:  Entered into rest peacefully on October 13, 2023 at age 89. Predeceased by her husband: Norman Hillegeer; parents: Jacob and Blanche Hillegeer; brothers: Kenneth and Darrell Miller. Survived by her devoted children:  Randall (Joanna) and Terry (Joanne) Hillegeer and Lori (Pete) Stead; grandchildren: Jacob (Lizette) Hillegeer and Olivia (Sean) Prinsen; great grandson: Jameson; brother: […]

Read More
Colbert, June A. (LaValley) 

WOLCOTT: June Colbert, 93, passed away Friday, October 6, 2023, at her granddaughter’s home. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral service.  Burial will be private in the Rose Cemetery.  June was born on June 15, 1930 in Potsdam, NY, the daughter of Hurbert and Marie (Shepherd) LaValley.  […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square