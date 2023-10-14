Newark student leadership conference will feature dynamic speaker Chris Koch

The excitement is building for the first annual Student Community Collaboration Conference, that will be held Saturday, November 4th from 7:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Newark High School.

Keynote speaker Chris Koch, who shares his message “If I Can. . . . “ around the world will ignite the event in the NHS auditorium at which he will share his compelling story of resiliency and how he has not let limitations or obstacles in his life stand in the way of achieving his goals and dreams. He encourages others to do the same so that they don’t hold themselves back from connecting with others and making an impact on their community.

“We encourage parents to also join us for our amazing keynote speaker from 8:15 – 9:15 a.m. in the auditorium,” said Superintendent Susan Hasenauer.

In keeping with Koch’s message, “If I Can . . . We Can Too: Building Community Together” is the theme of the conference that has been carefully designed to help students in grades 9-12 increase their leadership skills, learn how to set goals, and understand how they can become a vital part of their community and be able to share their voice, ideas and personal strengths in a way that will lead to positive change, both personally and in communities in which they live.

“We are very excited that the Newark School District, in conjunction with the Village of Newark, are co-hosting this conference and encourage ALL students in grades 9-12 to participate,” Hasenauer said.

Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor, who both heard Chris Koch speak and had lunch with him at a National Holstein Association Conference in South Dakota in 2022, said he thinks the opportunity for students and parents to hear Koch’s inspiring message November 4th is a “tremendous one.”

“He was born with no arms and legs and travels and speaks all over the world. His really powerful message “If I Can” will inspire students to realize they too can do anything,” he said.

The Mayor said students are currently providing input for the design plans for the new Health and Wellness Center and upgrades to the T. Spencer Knight Park.