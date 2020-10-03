Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 3rd 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Newark to celebrate autumn with pumpkin sculpture contest

by WayneTimes.com
October 3, 2020

The Village of Newark will celebrate this fall with a Pumpkin Sculpture Contest. From October 26th to October 30th, sculptures will be placed in front yards of homes and outside of businesses for all to see.

The best residential pumpkin sculpture will win a Trick-or Treat Basket of Holiday Goodies and the Great Pumpkin Trophy will be awarded to the winning Newark Business. 

Paint, Carve, Stack or make a Pumpkin Creature.  Be creative and have fun!

Entries will be judged on fall spirit and original design.  Call (315)-226-8105 when you complete your design (and no later than noon on Friday, October 30th) to enter and Contest Judges will take a photo of your creation.  Photos of entries will be judged on Friday, October 30th.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Wilbert, Diane Marie

WALWORTH: Passed peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 68. She is predeceased by her father Charles Craft. Diane is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, David; children, David John, Jr. (Jodi), Andrew (Janice), Mitchell and Abigail (Stephen) Howell; grandchildren, Annabelle, Matthew, Parker, Samuel, Harper […]

Read More
Meneely, David F

SODUS: Age 57, died Thursday, October 1st, 2020, due to health issues that occured from a motorcycle accident in 2013. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert & Donna Meneely. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Karen Pettit Meneely of Watertown, NY; daughters, Danielle (Mike) Kirk of Watertown, NY and Jessica Meneely […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square