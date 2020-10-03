Newark to celebrate autumn with pumpkin sculpture contest

The Village of Newark will celebrate this fall with a Pumpkin Sculpture Contest. From October 26th to October 30th, sculptures will be placed in front yards of homes and outside of businesses for all to see.

The best residential pumpkin sculpture will win a Trick-or Treat Basket of Holiday Goodies and the Great Pumpkin Trophy will be awarded to the winning Newark Business.

Paint, Carve, Stack or make a Pumpkin Creature. Be creative and have fun!

Entries will be judged on fall spirit and original design. Call (315)-226-8105 when you complete your design (and no later than noon on Friday, October 30th) to enter and Contest Judges will take a photo of your creation. Photos of entries will be judged on Friday, October 30th.