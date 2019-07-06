Newark Village Public Works Supervisor Receives Highway Award

Public Works Supervisor Douglas Townsend was recognized for his outstanding commitment to training and education following 10 years of dedicated attendance at the Annual School for Highway Superintendents (Highway School) held at Ithaca College.

The Highway School is a training conference hosted jointly by the Cornell Local Roads Program and the Association of Towns of the State of New York. Over 700 highway and public works officials from across the state attend each year for training, education, and to share ideas on transportation topics aimed at making New York State’s local roads safer and more cost efficient.

The Cornell Local Roads Program provides training, technical assistance, and information to municipal officials and employees responsible for the maintenance, construction, and management of local highways and bridges in New York State. It is one of 52 Centers established under the Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP) of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).