Newark Village receives $336K Main Street grant

On behalf of the Housing Trust Fund Corporation (HTFC) and the Office of Community Renewal (OCR), the Village of Newark has announced that it has been selected for a $336,834 award as part of the 2020 New York Main Street (NYMS) Program funding round.

The NYMS program makes resources available to assist New York communities with Main Street and downtown revitalization efforts by providing funds to stimulate reinvestment in mixed-use (commercial-civic-residential) “Main Street” buildings in the downtown retail district. The award will be used to renovate facades, install energy efficient appliances, upgrade the facilities in Central Park and provide code compliant features.

“Receiving this grant helps the Village of Newark continue to move forward with downtown revitalization,” commented Mayor Jonathan Taylor, “I am excited to see the results and grateful to the building owners who are willing to invest their own money to receive part of this grant.”

“This is a great way to harness and enhance the deep-seated history of the Village of Newark,” said Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, “With this funding, the Village will be able to better reflect the vibrancy and livelihood of our historic region, from the Erie Canal to the Main Street shops and businesses. It is great to see state funds flowing back into our community.”

“This grant funding will help the Village of Newark build on its efforts to revitalize downtown. Great progress has been made over the past several years and this important investment will help build on the hard work of local businesses and the Village of Newark. Downtowns are the heart of our community and a source of pride for all of us. Thank you to Mayor Taylor and the Village Board for your leadership in making this project a reality,” said Senator Pam Helming.