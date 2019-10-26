Newark-Wayne Community Hospital dedicates newly expanded modern birthing center

On Tuesday, Newark-Wayne Community Hospital celebrated the expansion and modernization of their birthing center by dedicating it to honor the Marshall Family, who, along with their foundation, are among the largest donors in the hospital’s history.

Before dedicating the Marshall Birthing Center, the hospital modernized its birthing and women’s care unit in transformational fashion, including renovations to the main entrance and check-in area, labor and delivery rooms, nurses’ station, unit hallways and family gathering area. The project also added a lactation consultation room.

“As the only hospital in Wayne County, it’s our obligation to make sure women in our community have specialized care, dignified privacy and genuine comfort for the whole family,” remarked Rochester Regional Health Eastern Region President Dustin Riccio, M.D. “Thanks to the generosity of the Marshall Family, more people can stay close to home and get exceptional care as they welcome their newest family members.”

The Marshall family in attendance noted that their mission with the Marshal Family Foundation donations v

“Although they are not in attendance today, we have to acknowledge the support of our parents, Gary and Kathy, and our brother Ken and his wife Kathi, and brother Adam, for continuing with us, our commitment to supporting local children in Wayne County. We are the third generation of our family involved in our Foundation giving,” stated Scott Marshall. “We are so pleased to see the ever increasing quality of care here at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.”

The suites in the Marshall Birthing Center are built to accommodate all three phases of childbirth – labor delivery and recovery – with comfort and privacy. Mothers and families can arrange for a tour of the Marshall Birthing Center by calling (315) 332-2230.