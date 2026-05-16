Newark Wayne to close down in-patient Labor and Delivery services

An announcement came on Wednesday that the Newark Wayne Community Hospital would be discontinuing its Labor and Delivery unit and services.

A statement from the hospital was released that read:

“After serving families in Wayne County and surrounding communities for more than 70 years, Rochester Regional Health (RRH) has made the difficult decision to start the New York State Department of Health (DOH) process to close inpatient labor and delivery (L&D), newborn nursery, and post-partum services at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. We have filed plans with the DOH (Departmen of Health) and will work closely with them throughout this process.

This decision is based on patient safety. Labor and delivery care requires a highly specialized team available around the clock, and ongoing staffing challenges combined with declining birth volumes make it increasingly difficult to safely sustain these services at Newark-Wayne. Our focus remains on ensuring safe, high-quality care and providing clear guidance to every patient.”

What’s

Changing?

Upon New York State Department of Health approval, Labor and delivery services will no longer be offered at Newark‑Wayne Community Hospital. Deliveries will transition to Rochester General Hospital and other appropriate facilities. Newark-Wayne Community Hospital remains open for Emergency care and transfer protocols remain in place. Prenatal and outpatient OB/GYN women’s health care will continue at Newark OB/GYN offices. This transition ensures 24/7 access to specialized labor and delivery resources

Why This Is Happening

Several factors have made it harder to safely continue labor and delivery services at Newark‑Wayne Community Hospital, including: challenges keeping full‑time OB/GYN coverage available around the clock and increased reliance on temporary physician coverage; fewer births at Newark‑Wayne over time; more families choosing to deliver at regional hospitals with advanced resources on site.

Moving delivery services to other Rochester Regional Health hospitals helps ensure patients have reliable, 24/7 access to specialized care when it’s needed most - while continuing prenatal, outpatient post-partum, and women’s health care close to home.

Patients and providers are being notified and supported through the transition now with a public hearing scheduled on the program closure this month. Throughout the Spring/Summer, final regulatory steps and ongoing communication will continue. Following Department of Health Approval (~90 days), Labor and delivery services will transition to other Rochester Regional Health hospitals

Newark-Wayne Community Hospital remains open and fully operational, and outpatient OB/GYN services will continue on-site at the Women’s Center - Newark and OB/GYN - Geneva. Until approval is granted by the DOH, patients can continue to deliver at NWCH. Following approval by the DOH, patients will be supported in delivering at Rochester General Hospital or other nearby facilities based on clinical needs and patient preference.

What happens to Marshall

Birthing Center team

members?

The hospital stated that they remain committed to supporting impacted team members. Team members will be offered comparable opportunities within Rochester Regional Health and will receive individualized support from Human Resources.