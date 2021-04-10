Newark’s “Color Our Community Pride Day” is coming May 22

The Village of Newark’s 15th Annual Community Pride Day clean up is set for May 22, 2021. This year’s theme is once again “Color our Community with Pride.” Volunteers are needed to help beautify the community by planting flowers, pulling weeds and cleaning up litter. Community volunteers will assemble in the parking lot on the south side of T. Spencer Knight Park east of Pontillo’s (in the municipal parking lot on Route 31) where volunteers will receive their assignments.

The village cleanup and flower planting will take place between 10:00 AM to Noon. The work crews will clean the canal banks, parks, canal trails, area around old locks 58 and 59, parking lots, village streets, and wherever debris removal is necessary. Volunteers will also plant flowers around the village in designated areas.

This event can be a catalyst to showcase incredible volunteer spirit as it instills civic pride in the Newark. community. Residents, schools and village businesses are invited to join the effort.

Many local businesses are offering discounts to Village residents for this effort.

A prize of $200 will be awarded to the most colorful Newark business exterior and $200 will be awarded to the most colorful Newark resident’s front yard.

To enter your business or home, call Robbin Bremer at (315) 226-8105. Registration must be received by Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 1:00 PM. Judging will take place May 24, 2021.

For any questions or to sign up to as a volunteer, call Robbin Bremer at 315-226-8105.