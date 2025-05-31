Newark’s community pride day adorns village with flowers

The Village of Newark streets, front yards and parks got cleaner and greener recently at the Village’s 19th Annual Community Pride Day on May 17th. Volunteers planted flowers, pulled weeds and picked up trash throughout the village. Residents and business owners all over the village also showed their pride by cleaning and adorning their own front yards and storefronts with beautiful flowers in an effort to make our community sparkle.

Congratulations to the winners of this year’s contest, MariAnne and Scott Morgan at 204 Scott St. for the most colorful natural flowers in a Newark resident’s front yard and The Katie Pullen Agency at 119 East Union St. for the most colorful natural flowers on the exterior of a Newark business. Mayor Jonathan Taylor presented each of them with a $200 prize for their efforts.

The Community Pride Day Committee would like to thank the following businesses and organizations for their generous support of The 2025 Newark “Color our Community Pride Day”: HEP Sales/North Main Lumber/Builder’s Bargain Outlet, Plassche Lumber, Q’s Power Equipment, Newark Rotary Club, the Greater Newark Chamber of Commerce, Newark Garden Club, and the Village of Newark.

The committee would also like to thank the many community volunteers and residents who got their hands dirty and have colored our community with beautiful flowers!