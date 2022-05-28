Newark’s Krista Lewis honored for School Supervision

Immediately upon becoming Superintendent of the Newark Central School District in February 2021, there was one thing Susan Hasenauer kept hearing as she was becoming acquainted with the NCSD community. It was how “wonderful” Krista Lewis, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction was to work with.

Not only was Hasenauer greatly relieved since she would be working so closely with Lewis, but even more in the days ahead when she began working with her new administrative colleague and realized every word of praise spoken about her was not an exaggeration.

“It certainly didn’t take long to understand why Krista was so valuable to the students, staff and school community in Newark,” Hasenauer told nearly 100 attendees at the Genesee Valley Chapter of the New York State Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development’s Annual Awards Reception at Shadow Lake Golf & Racquet Club in Penfield May 12th where Lewis was about to receive the GVASCD’s annual Supervision Award.

The GVASCD, in an ongoing search for what works in schools in the Finger Lakes region, seeks out, highlights and celebrates the accomplishments of three educational leaders each year who achieve excellence in the areas of Supervision, Curriculum and Service. The annual awards are one way of recognizing emerging and established educational leaders and sharing their exemplary practices with the education community.

Krista has almost 30 years of experience in education. She started out as a Speech Therapist, has worked as a Special Education teacher and Supervisor and then went on to pursue her Administrative Degree in 2005. After obtaining it, she has held positions as Coordinator of Special Education in Rush Henrietta, High School Assistant Principal/Staff Developer in Williamson and then returned to Newark to work as the Director of Pupil Services from February 2007 through September 2013. She then moved into the position of Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction in October 2013 and has held that position for the past eight years.

As the leader of Curriculum and Instruction Council she ensures our curriculum is rigorous, viable and aligned with the NYS standards. She leads the instructional coaching team in each building and models pedagogical practices that support differentiation in the classroom and the individual child.

“Krista Lewis is a true figure of service,” Hasenauer said. “She has dedicated her time, energy, and extensive knowledge to making the Newark CSD the centerpiece of the community. Krista Lewis never gives up. She’s a thoughtful leader whose depth of experience and deep relationships within Newark’s educational community help build bridges between staff members, departments, schools, and district teams.