“Nice Work” recognized at RBTL Stars of Tomorrow
The Newark High School Spring Musical Production of “Nice Work If You Can Get It” won awards and recognition at the Rochester Broadway Theater League’s 20th Stars of Tomorrow Recognition Ceremony May 10th at the Auditorium Theatre in Rochester.
The awards of recognition in Division B schools included:
• Outstanding Dance Ensemble
• Outstanding Supporting Actor: Jaston Brooks as ‘Cookie McGee’
• Outstanding Supporting Actresses: Natalie Acquista as ‘Jeannie Muldoon’ and Lindsay Whiting as ‘Eileen Evergreen.’
• Adjudicator’s Tip of the Hat to Stage Managers Amanda Williams and Kayla Williams Newark was recognized as one of only five area schools that has participated for 20 consecutive years. RBTL awarded the Newark theatre program with a check for $1000 to acknowledge their participation.
“I am incredibly proud of our musicaland especially want to congratulate our individual winners. Receiving the Dance Ensemble acknowledgment was a real source of pride because I know how hard our cast worked to learn to tap dance for this show,” said Director Emily Howard, who also served as choreographer for the show. “I am beyond grateful to RBTL for their very generous gift to our program of $1000.Tonight was a true full circle experience for me as a Director at Newark. I was a senior at NHS when the Stars of Tomorrow program began. I represented
Newark in the opening number and was acknowledged in the Supporting Actress category. Now, 20 years later, I stood on stage again to accept an award on behalf of our theatre program. I am so thankful that Jean Bendix (retired Vocal Music Teacher) said ‘Yes’ to participating in Stars of Tomorrow 20 years ago. I am proud to continue to offer this opportunity our students and look forward to growing our theatre program for many years to come here at Newark.’
NHS vocal music teacher Kate Flock was the vocal director for the show; NHS instrumental music teacher Bob Humphrey was the pit band director and Mary Lou Bonnell was the piano accompanist.
The jewel of the Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s education programs, the Stars of Tomorrow program gives recognition to high school musicals and its performing arts students in a nine-county area.
Participating schools are divided into four divisions based on population and geographic area, and judges are assigned to specific divisions to score individual schools in these categories: Dance, Acting and Singing Ensemble, Supporting Actor/Actress, Production Crew, Student Orchestra, Musical Production and Leading Actor/Actress.
At the annual Stars of Tomorrow Recognition, participating schools perform a selection from their musical on stage at the Auditorium Theatre.