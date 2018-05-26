“Nice Work” recognized at RBTL Stars of Tomorrow

The Newark High School Spring Musical Production of “Nice Work If You Can Get It” won awards and recognition at the Rochester Broadway Theater League’s 20th Stars of Tomorrow Recognition Ceremony May 10th at the Auditorium Theatre in Rochester.

The awards of recognition in Division B schools included:

• Outstanding Dance Ensemble

• Outstanding Supporting Actor: Jaston Brooks as ‘Cookie McGee’

• Outstanding Supporting Actresses: Natalie Acquista as ‘Jeannie Muldoon’ and Lindsay Whiting as ‘Eileen Evergreen.’

• Adjudicator’s Tip of the Hat to Stage Managers Amanda Williams and Kayla Williams Newark was recognized as one of only five area schools that has participated for 20 consecutive years. RBTL awarded the Newark theatre program with a check for $1000 to acknowledge their participation.

“I am incredibly proud of our musicaland especially want to congratulate our individual winners. Receiving the Dance Ensemble acknowledgment was a real source of pride because I know how hard our cast worked to learn to tap dance for this show,” said Director Emily Howard, who also served as choreographer for the show. “I am beyond grateful to RBTL for their very generous gift to our program of $1000.Tonight was a true full circle experience for me as a Director at Newark. I was a senior at NHS when the Stars of Tomorrow program began. I represented