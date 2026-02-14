North Rose High School presents Musical "Legally Blonde"

The North Rose-Wolcott High School Musical Club will perform its production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” in just a couple of weeks!

In this fast-paced comedy based on the 2001 film, sorority queen Elle Woods (played by Abigayle Bates) -- in her quest to win back her love Warner (played by Jimmy Haffner) -- gets accepted into Harvard Law School, solves a murder trial, and finds self worth along the way.

Performances will take place in the NRW High School Auditorium on the following dates: Friday, February 27 at 7 p.m, Saturday, February 28 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and will be sold at the door.

Senior citizens are welcome to attend a free dress rehearsal performance on Thursday, February 26 at 5 p.m. An optional ziti dinner will take place at 4:15 p.m. for $10.

Please RSVP to the high school at (315) 594-3100 by Tuesday, February 24 if you plan to attend the dinner.