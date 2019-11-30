Community
North Rose-Wolcott Chorus Students selected for All State/County
Several talented North Rose-Wolcott High School chorus students were selected to represent their school in various festivals this year.
Students selected for the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) Senior High Area All-State Mixed Chorus were: Kennedy Jones and Kyle Kasper. Students selected for the Treble Chorus were: AnnaMae Humbert, Lannon Loveless, and Dominique Warring. The Area All-State festival was held on November 15 and 16 at Letchworth High School.
Additionally, AnnaMae Humbert will represent NR-W at the NYSSMA Conference Senior High All-State Mixed Chorus, to be held on December 8 during the Winter NYSSMA Conference at Kodak Hall.
Students selected for the Wayne County Music Educators Association (WCMEA) Senior High All-County Chorus were: Colby Balcom, Obadiah Gregg, AnnaMae Humbert, Maryn Loperfido, Emily Mancine, and Dominique Warring. The festival is slated for January 25 & 26 at Sodus High School.
NR-W High School chorus teacher Christine Schwind noted that students had to go through a rigorous audition process in order to be selected and commended the students on their hard work.
