North Rose-Wolcott presents “Little Women, The Broadway Musical”

The North Rose-Wolcott High School musical club will present “Little Women, The Broadway Musical” from February 27 through March 1. North Rose-Wolcott will be the first district in Wayne County to stage the 2005 Broadway musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel.

“Little Women” follows the adventures of four sisters: Jo (senior Kennedy Jones), Meg (junior Sydney Hall), Beth (senior AnnaMae Humbert), and Amy March (juniors Lannon Loveless and Abi Jo Wanek). They discover truth, love, and sacrifice during a time of civil war alongside their loving mother (junior Aubrey Liseno) and staunch aunt (senior Dominique Warring). Forever changed by them are the men they encounter on their journeys: Professor Bhaer (Obadiah Gregg), Laurie Laurence (Colby Balcom), Mr. Laurence (Kalen Roberts), and Mr. Brooke (Quintin Norris).

Bringing the world of “Little Women” to life are seniors Justin Bachman and Paige Starczewski, junior Jacob Sperry, sophomores Autumn Eygnor, EmmaGrace Humbert, Karissa Lake, Maryn Loperfido, Emma McCarthy, Clayton Reed, Mia Rowe, and Emma Watts, and freshman Clara Madison.

Production director Christine Schwind, pit director Mike Witkiewitz, and costume designer Michele Bartholomew lend their time and talents to the success of all participating students. Greg Maddock of Lyons serves as the drama advisor, and Mike Grasso assists with audio video technology.

Performances are held in the North Rose-Wolcott High School Auditorium. Senior citizens are invited to preview the show for free on February 27 at 6 p.m. Tickets for the other performances are $7 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, and will be available at the door. Performances on February 28 and 29 are at 7 p.m., and the performance on March 1 is at 2 p.m. The show’s run time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission, and is family friendly.