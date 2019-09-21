Connect with us
North Rose-Wolcott to host 10th annual Alumni Art Show

The North Rose-Wolcott school district will be hosting their 10th annual Alumni Art Show October 4 through November 8.

The exhibition showcases alumni art work from several different mediums including photography, canvas and thread, all created by former students of the district.

The public is encouraged to attend. an opening reception on Friday, October 4th from 5-7 with refreshments.

