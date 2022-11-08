North Rose-Wolcott to present “The Addams Family” musical

The North Rose-Wolcott Musical Club will perform “The Addams Family” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 10 and Saturday, November 12 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 13 in the North Rose-Wolcott High School auditorium. Tickets will be available at the door and cost $7 for adults and $5 for students, seniors and veterans.

The musical version of “The Addams Family” centers around daughter Wednesday Addams, who has fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. She confides in her father, Gomez, and begs him not to tell her mother, Morticia. Everything changes for the whole family when they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. The show features upbeat, modern songs and plenty of laughs!

Cast members include Clara Madison, Braden McKown, Kendra Balcom, Elizabeth King, Parker Pivonka, Elijah DiRenzi, Jodi Haffner, Cora Haffner, Dakota Merritt, Jenna Bullard, Hannah Kandt, Rory Brown, Julia Shipley, Mackenzie Warring, Sam Vanderlinde, Alex Goble, Alston Hernandez, Cadalina Ohler, and Arianna Eygnor.

Pit musicians include Kal Warring and Madison Silbernagel. Students helping with AV include Samantha Acker, Rylee Lapp, Tristyn Loveless, and Jolee Stubbe. Stage crew members include Ariana Abendroth, Kylie Balch, Kaci Ceratt, Jack Thissel, Lacey Vitch, and Sara Wollek. Hannah Kandt created the poster for the show with Arianna Eygnor. Mr. Jeary’s technology classes worked hard to create props and set pieces for this unique show.

The musical’s book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics are by Andrew Lippa. “The Addams Family” is presented through special arrangement with Hal Leonard.

Anyone interested in supporting the show by purchasing a shoutout or advertisement in the program may do so until November 4. Personal shoutouts to students involved with the show can visit https://bit.ly/3W32gIf for the order form, while businesses and organizations may order at https://bit. ly/3SuI12W.

Come and support the talents and hard work of everyone who has helped to make “The Addams Family” a success!