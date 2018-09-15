NRW Art Gallery to Host 9th Annual Alumni Art Exhibition

Celebrating the ninth year of Alumni Exhibitions, NRW Art Gallery will host an exhibition of the work of 26 alumni artists. On Friday, September 21st, from 5 – 7 PM there will be a reception for the show at NRW High School on Salter-Colvin Rd.

The exhibition has become a tradition every fall since 2010. This years show will feature work by artists from as early as the class of ’72 and include work from students who recently graduated.

Many of the artists have been submitting work consistently for nine years. Roman Perez from the class of ’81 and his brother Mike have been regular participants. Roman likes to create using his camera and digital art, while Mike paints or draws or does sculpture. Howard Skinner (’72), Kelley Shipley Allen (’95), Mark Williams(’85), and Shelly Griggs Patterson(’88) are the students who “never left”, returning to become part of the NRW Art Department. Their work is always featured in the exhibition. Chris Trine (’86) lives in Sodus and always has his camera with him. He will be sharing photographs, maybe one or two that you may have seen on the news. Todd Edmonds (’82) is a successful graphic designer working in Ithaca, NY and he will be displaying a poster. Carolyn Meszko (2010) does drawings and photography and jewelry. She submitted several drawings for this year’s exhibition. More than 20 artists have created art for this exhibition.

This is a free event open to all who wish to attend. There will also be light refreshments.