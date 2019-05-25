NRW students show cougar pride at local youth Special Olympics

Students from the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District recently participated in the Wayne-Finger Lakes Special Olympics, held at the Bloomfield Central School District athletic complex. NRW student-athletes participated in various events and competed against other districts throughout the region. NRW students were recognized as they arrived at the athletic complex. After opening ceremonies, students participated in events such as distance races, softball throws, long jumps, and other competitions between the districts. All participants received a ribbon after completing each event.

Thousands of students, staff, family members, and volunteers cheered on NRW student-athletes throughout the day as they represented the district proudly.