October brings Annual Wayne County Apple Tasting Tour

The award-winning Wayne County Apple Tasting Tour is returning for its 26th year this October. As the largest apple-producing county in New York State, Wayne County is host to apple lovers across western and central New York enjoying its fall celebration since 1997. Throughout the month, guests are welcome to pick crisp apples, take in the splendid autumn colors, and revel in family-friendly fun. With activities ranging from corn mazes and tractor rides to wine and cider tastings, there’s plenty for friends, couples, and families to enjoy.

This year’s tour offers ample reasons for celebration:

2023 marks Wayne County’s Bicentennial year. The Apple Shed, a cornerstone of the tour, is commemorating its 50th anniversary. The Apple Tasting Tour is also celebrating the return of Burnap’s Farm Market & Garden Café, one of the original stops on the trail.

Travelers will once again be able to download the tour’s app on the Google Play or the Apple App Store. The app serves as one way to follow along and discover more information about each stop on the tour. Apple lovers can also access the app by visiting AppleTastingTour.com and clicking on the app buttons or by picking up a paper copy at any of the tour stops.

Returning for its second year, participants will find that their “passport” acts as a game board. There will be a letter at each stop for the visitors to find. Collect each letter and solve the word jumble to be eligible for the grand prize raffle at the end of October.

Wayne County Tourism is partnering with 10 local businesses to host the tour. The Apple Tasting Tour is a self-driven tour, with fall and apple activities happening throughout the month of October. Visitors have the entire month to experience apple harvest at farm markets, apple orchards, wineries, and cideries.

The “Tasting Weekend” experience returns this year, taking place from October 6-9. Extra celebrations are planned along the trail over the holiday weekend. Apple lovers can learn more about these special events by following the Apple Tasting Tour Facebook page.

Enjoy wine tastings at Young Sommer Winery and JD Wine Cellars at Long Acre Farms. Try a glass of hard cider at Embark Craft Ciderworks at Lagoner Farms or at Old Goat Cidery at The Apple Shed. Pick your own apples at one of the many farms and apple orchards on the tour. Escape the Amazing Maize Maze at Long Acre Farms. Find your new favorite apple when you pick or pick up a new variety at one of the 10 farm stops. Stock up on fall goodies like fresh pies, apple salsa, and homemade preserves. Take home colorful mums and bright orange pumpkins. Enjoy delicious food and drinks at The Bay Street Restaurant or Saltbox Smokehouse.

The 10 Apple Tasting Tour farm stops:

- Burnap’s Farm Market & Garden Café, 7277 Maple Avenue, Sodus

- Doyle Farms Market Café & Creamery, 10917 Ridge Road, Wolcott

- Lagoner Farms & Embark Craft Ciderworks, 6895 Lake Avenue, Williamson

- Long Acre Farms & JD Wine Cellars, 1342 Eddy Road, Macedon

- Morgan’s Farm Market, 3821 Cory Corners Road, Marion

- Orbakers Farm Market, 3451 Lake Road, Williamson

- The Apple Farm Stand at Stone Goose Farms, 5630 Norris Road, North Rose

- The Apple Shed & Old Goat Cidery, 3391 Fairville-Maple Ridge Road, Newark

- Young Sommer Winery, 4287 Jersey Road, Williamson

- Youngman Orchards Farm, 7902 Lake Rd, Sodus Point*

*Please note: this is a new location for Youngman Orchards Farm.

For information and directions to each site, visit www.appletastingtour.com for an interactive map, use the app or call Wayne County Tourism at 800-527-6510.