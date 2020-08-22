Ontario Chamber Business of the Month

Sarted by owner Cheryl Bebernitz Wygal in 2015, the business occupies 8 acres east side of Walworth Road, across from Paddy Lane. The hops’ yard produces some 7,000 pounds of hops on the same land where Cheryl’s grandfather, Arno Bebernitz, raised corn, wheat and oats for over 60 years.

She noted that the “Cobblestone” name is in honor of her grandfather’s cobblestone home, which is now the home of her father and stepmother on the south edge of the family farm.

Her goal is to produce 1,000 pounds of hops per acre from the multiple rows of 20 foot plants. The cone-shaped flowers of the hops plant have more than a dozen varieties that create the bitterness and aroma in beer products. Cobblestone Hop Yard has about two dozen customers from mostly New York breweries. Each year, they host a “hops’ fest” to showcase their business to the public and to celebrate the brewers who are their customers.

The Business of the Month program is observing its 21st year in 2020 and recognizes both new and established Ontario businesses. A road side yard sign with customized rider provides community recognition and public notification appears in local news media, on the Chamber’s website @ ontarionychamber.org,in its bi-monthly newsletter and on the business development lobby display at the Ontario Town Hall/Public Library @ 1850 Ridge Road. Additional recognition includes a photo/feature plaque for the business and introduction at the annual awards’ banquet (cancelled in 2020 by the CD-19 pandemic)