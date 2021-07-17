Ontario Clothing Thrift Store for everyone

Many people aren’t aware that Ontario has its own clothing thrift store. It’s been around for years and has recently expanded and offers a large selection of adult and children’s clothing and accessories, including designer labels. They are an outreach of the Ontario & Walworth communities. Their mission has continued to be sharing Christ’s love by offering quality, gently used clothing at reasonable prices.

Good Samaritan Clothes Closet might suggest to some that they are a need-based store, but that’s only half the story. Supplying clothes to those in need at no charge has always been an important aspect of who they are, but the other half is that they’re fully open to the public for cash sales. These sales enable them to offer community outreach. Thrift shopping encourages recycling, supports our community and is just plain fun!

The Good Samaritan Clothes Closet has been in business since May, 2001, when it opened in donated space near Mark’s Pizza in Walworth. It later moved to West Walworth Baptist Church until 2004 when it moved to Ontario Baptist Church where it continues to reside today, newly remodeled and expanded, thanks to church member/community efforts.

The Good Samaritan Clothes Closet is open Monday evenings 6:30-8:00 and Saturdays from 10-1 (except July 17th)

Volunteer staffing provided by members of Ontario/Walworth churches and community members at large.

Community Outreach: voucher system for free clothing to food pantry clients and others as needed, fire victim relief, new socks/underwear for school nurses, outerwear to schools as needs arise, voucher tickets to school nurses for student use.

Donations gratefully accepted during business hours and by special arrangement with Director Kathy King (contact is 315-690-1489).

Stop in and check them out. The vast majority of items are priced under $5.00. They’re located at Ontario Baptist Church-1929 Ridge Road. Handicap accessible with ample parking in rear lot.