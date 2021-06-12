Ontario Fire Company awards 2021 scholarships

The Ontario Fire Company has awarded the 2021 Murphy-Doyle Scholarships to two Wayne Central students.

Hannah Ruffell, a Senior at Wayne Central, carries a 95 of 100 G.P.A., while participating in National Honor Society, World Language Club (of which she was Vice-President), and Varsity Club. She also competed in Varsity Cross Country, Varsity Track, Varsity Soccer, and Varsity Volleyball, as well as being Captain of the Varsity Softball team. Outside of school, Hannah was a member of the Rochester Police Department Explorer Post 655 and “rode-along” with the Webster Police Department. She has worked as a Casey Park Camp Counselor and Child Care Watch, and is a Cashier at Tops Markets. Hannah plans to attend the University at Albany, majoring in Criminal Justice, with a minor in Forensic Science, to attain her goal of becoming a law enforcement officer.

Emma Holgado, also a Senior at Wayne Central with a 91 of 100 G.P.A., has been a Class Officer for the past 3 years, National Honor Society member, and a member of the Safety Patrol and Spanish Club. She also played soccer, basketball, and ran track for Wayne Central. Emma has been a member of the Girl Scouts (always selling the most cookies), the Flower City Work Camp, and Browncroft Youth Ministry. She, and her family, regularly prepare and serve dinner to guests of the Ronald McDonald House, and she has coordinated neighborhood collections to provide needed items for the Ronald McDonald House, in addition to serving several times at the Pines of Peace. She has worked at Cam’s Pizzeria since 2019 and has been named “Employee of the Month” 4 times. After being accepted at 8 colleges, Emma has chosen to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville to pursue a degree in Journalism and Electronic Media in order use her passion for writing to tell the stories of other people and the service they give to others.