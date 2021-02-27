Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 27th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Ontario Fire Company offers Scholarship

by WayneTimes.com
February 27, 2021

The Ontario Fire Company is offering the annual Murphy-Doyle Scholarship, in memory of Steven Murphy and Gertrude Doyle. 

This scholarship may be awarded each year to a Wayne Central Senior who is in the top 50% of the class, has been accepted to and plans to attend an accredited continuing education institution, has participated in extra-curricular school and community activities. 

Applications will be accepted from those who reside in the Ontario Fire District. Special consideration will be given to those applicants pursuing education and career opportunities in the fields of Firefighting and Fire Science, Emergency Medical Services, or Law Enforcement, and family members of Fire, Emergency Medical Service, and Law Enforcement personnel. Others, pursuing post-high school education, are also welcome to apply.

Applications for this scholarship are available from the Wayne Central High School Counseling Office beginning March 8, 2021, or by contacting Bill Bellingham of the Ontario Fire Company at 585-355-6232.  In order to be considered, all applications must be submitted so that they are received by May 3, 2021. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Santelli, Alfred

LYONS: Alfred Santelli 64 , died unexpectedly on Feb. 19, 2021. There will be no prior calling hours. Services and burial will be at South Lyons Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Alfred was born in Lyons, NY, on Dec. 16, 1956, to […]

Read More
Hosenfeld, Mary Ann

PALMYRA: Entered into rest on February 12, 2021 at the age of 85. Predeceased by her parents, Emmeran and Anna Frank; survived by daughter, Diane Wiley; grandchildren, JT (Jackie) Wiley, David (Brittney) Wiley, Michael Wiley and Michelle Wiley; 2 great-grandchildren. There will be no prior calling hours, services will be at the convenience of the […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square