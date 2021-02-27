Ontario Fire Company offers Scholarship

The Ontario Fire Company is offering the annual Murphy-Doyle Scholarship, in memory of Steven Murphy and Gertrude Doyle.

This scholarship may be awarded each year to a Wayne Central Senior who is in the top 50% of the class, has been accepted to and plans to attend an accredited continuing education institution, has participated in extra-curricular school and community activities.

Applications will be accepted from those who reside in the Ontario Fire District. Special consideration will be given to those applicants pursuing education and career opportunities in the fields of Firefighting and Fire Science, Emergency Medical Services, or Law Enforcement, and family members of Fire, Emergency Medical Service, and Law Enforcement personnel. Others, pursuing post-high school education, are also welcome to apply.

Applications for this scholarship are available from the Wayne Central High School Counseling Office beginning March 8, 2021, or by contacting Bill Bellingham of the Ontario Fire Company at 585-355-6232. In order to be considered, all applications must be submitted so that they are received by May 3, 2021.