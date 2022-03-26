Ontario Historical and Landmark Preservation Society to participate in “peep” show

Support the Town of Ontario Historical and Landmark Preservation Society by attending the Rochester “Peep” Show and visiting their display on April 2nd and 3rd at the Webster Recreation Center, 1350 Chiyoda Dr., Webster, NY.

Hours are from 9am to 4pm and admission is free.

Displays will be made using marshmallow peeps. This is a show for the entire family to come and vote for their favorite displays.

The Society’s theme will be “The Redcoats are Coming” in conjunction with the American Revolutionary War re-enactment at Heritage Square Museum on July 9th and 10th. This event will portray the British side of the conflict.

Come by to support the Society by attending the Peep Show on April 2nd and 3rd and the American Revolutionary War Re-enactment on July 9th and 10th.