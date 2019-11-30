Community
Ontario Loan Closet gets new shelves with Eagle Project
On Saturday, October 5, members of Ontario Troop 127 helped Daniel Noone complete his Eagle Scout Project. The Ontario Loan Closet needed a way to store their hospital bed mattresses horizontally instead of vertically. Daniel came up with a solution to this problem by designing, building, & installing shelves to house the mattresses. In addition, the troop also performed the annual cleaning of the medical equipment. This project was made possible by generous donations from three local businesses.
The Ontario Loan Closet, run by the Ontario Women’s Civic Club, loans medical equipment to the community and serves Ontario, Union Hill, Walworth, & Williamson. The Loan closet is funded through patron donations and the generosity of local residents and businesses. It is located adjacent to the municipal parking lot on the south side of Ridge Road in the Ontario business district. If you need to borrow equipment or would like to donate, call the Loan Closet Dispatcher at 315-576-5775 or the Town Hall at 315-524-3441-ext. 200 during business hours.
